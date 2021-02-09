© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are AT WAR!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
494 views • February 09, 2021
In this video I try to convey what I see as the most essential points from the book "Unrestricted Warfare".
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction
3:09 - Part I: Redefining War
8:32 - Part II: How To Wage Modern Warfare
12:34 - Part III: China VS Taiwan, a Case Study
28:18 - Part IV: CCP Foreign Policy
32:29 - Part V: Who is the Modern Soldier?
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction
3:09 - Part I: Redefining War
8:32 - Part II: How To Wage Modern Warfare
12:34 - Part III: China VS Taiwan, a Case Study
28:18 - Part IV: CCP Foreign Policy
32:29 - Part V: Who is the Modern Soldier?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.