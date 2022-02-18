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Comprendre la guerre en Ukraine - 18 Février 2022
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30 views • February 26, 2022
Uploaded to YouTube on February 18 2022 --- Uploaded to Brighteon on February 26 2022
Original video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FapkmgNlaYk&;ab_channel=CanardR%C3%A9fractaire
00:00 : Intro
00:55 : 1 - Histoire
15:50 : 2 - Ukraine post-Maiden
22:33 : 3 - Le gaz
29:06 : 4 - Complexe militaro-industriel
33:19 : 5 - Le peuple
38:57 : 6 - Conclusion
43:24 : Outro
Original video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FapkmgNlaYk&;ab_channel=CanardR%C3%A9fractaire
00:00 : Intro
00:55 : 1 - Histoire
15:50 : 2 - Ukraine post-Maiden
22:33 : 3 - Le gaz
29:06 : 4 - Complexe militaro-industriel
33:19 : 5 - Le peuple
38:57 : 6 - Conclusion
43:24 : Outro
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