“We Either Grow Or We Die, This Is The Turning Point, This Is Our Moment To Stand Up”

In this powerful and insightful interview Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with renowned independent researcher, podcaster, and truth-seeker Max Igan (The Crowhouse) about how global chaos, economic instability, wars and cultural division is deliberately engineered to justify authoritarian control and advance agendas like transhumanism, depopulation, and a technocratic new world order.
Max explains that mainstream media fear programming keeps most people asleep, and true awakening requires questioning official narratives, recognizing interconnected manipulations, and taking personal responsibility: stop feeding the system and build parallel structures.
To learn more from Max Igan visit: Thecrowhouse.com