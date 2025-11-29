BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Australia descends into Digital Totalitarianism on Dec 27th - govt ID each time they want to do a simple Google search -💩!!!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
99 views • 1 day ago

Sieg heil, mate! Australia descends into digital totalitarianism

In less than a month, Australians will be required to provide their government ID each time they want to do a simple Google search.

Why?

Because the Australian government supposedly wants to protect children from adult content through mandatory age verification, and if it infringes on people’s privacy and freedoms in the process – too bad for the people.

Crikey, mates! Welcome to the Australian brand of digital fascism where the government wants to keep track of you 24/7.


👍 @geopolitics_prime | Follow us on X (https://x.com/geo_prime1)

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
