Bright Videos News, Mar 12, 2026 – Oil and Fertilizer Prices Skyrocket while Delusional Trump Claims Victory

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- Fertilizer and Oil Price Increases (0:11)
- Impact of Fertilizer and Oil Price Increases on Farmers (4:41)
- Preparedness and Resilience for Future Challenges (6:14)
- Historical Context and Future Projections (9:02)
- Economic and Financial Implications (13:52)
- Preparation for Food and Energy Scarcity (16:44)
- False Flag Attacks and Government Deception (24:46)
- Historical Precedents and Current Realities (1:00:25)
- Economic and Financial Crisis (1:00:44)
- Interview with Mitch Vexler on Financial Fraud (1:01:24)
- Counterparty Risk and Financial Illiteracy (1:13:17)
- Impact of Rising Costs and Job Replacement by AI (1:27:02)
- Survival Supplies and Preparedness (1:28:22)
- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:30:26)
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