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Urgent Message to the Jewish people about the current time. Channeled message to follow
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90 views • February 15, 2022
Zionists are hiding behind the Bible (Torah) but are NOT following true Judaism.
Contents:
- The Old Testament is a record of the wars of the elite leaders of that time.
- God advised peace many times. Wars happen when the rulers and people do not follow the peaceable YHWH.
- The kings changed the Bible to make it look like the People wanted war.
- The kings of today are the Zionist Cabal.
- Channeling from Great Spirit -- Rise up as people of the True God - the God YHWH of compassion!
Contents:
- The Old Testament is a record of the wars of the elite leaders of that time.
- God advised peace many times. Wars happen when the rulers and people do not follow the peaceable YHWH.
- The kings changed the Bible to make it look like the People wanted war.
- The kings of today are the Zionist Cabal.
- Channeling from Great Spirit -- Rise up as people of the True God - the God YHWH of compassion!
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