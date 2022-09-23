BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Artificial Intelligence is Being Injected into Humans… Is This the Return of the Genesis 6 Nephilim?
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
89 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
276 views • September 23, 2022

In this clip from In the Foxhole with Karen Kingston & Jeff Dornik, they discuss the demonic Artificial Intelligence being injected into human beings… is this the blending together of humanity, technology and the demonic to bring about the return of Genesis 6?


Click here to watch the full episode on Freedom First TV: https://www.freedomfirst.tv/inthefoxhole?wix-vod-video-id=a836f1779ab143838be69ab4ad688894&wix-vod-comp-id=comp-l6p8axxe 


In The Foxhole with Karen Kingston and Jeff Dornik is a Freedom First TV exclusive show. You can watch the show LIVE every Thursday at 6pm ET at https://freedomfirst.tv/live. Become a FFTV subscriber to get access to all of the previous episodes, as well as the rest of the shows On Demand. Use code FOXHOLE for 25% off when you sign up at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.


This Saturday we are hosting our Root Out The RINOs online summit featuring Teddy Daniels, Mindy Robinson, Dr Mark Sherwood and Chad Caton. Register for this summit today (if you are a FFTV subscriber, it’s free for you) at https://freedomfirst.tv/events.

Keywords
aiartificial intelligenceelon musknephilimtranshumanismbioweapongenesis 6world economic forumquantum computingcovid-19covid vaccinethe great resetkaren kingstonjeff dornikfreedom first tvfftvin the foxhole
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy