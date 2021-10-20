Now Co-v!-D Explodes in Germany . The person is right plain open in the public with economic Forum for the great global reset from NWO and wrote the book about the scamdemic by Klaus Schwab , his name is very German name using his mother maiden name, in fact he is Rothschild, now he with his cronies Satanist globalist use green passport to mark people who took venom bite , just like Nazi Germany who mark the person is a Jew with “Der Ahnenpass” passport ! All about Nazi Germany from NWO is returning all over again , those who do not take venom bite must starve to the death or In concentration camp to die there like people in Nazi times (both Jews and non Jews too ) . Those who took the venom bite become very ill, disability and die too and others become human hybrid and half robot for NWO slaves..

Nazi German regime is not about the Jew or not ..it’s about reducing population and tyranny the same thing with right now , it’s not about the virus pan- de3m!c it’s about reducing population, tyranny and established the NWO from the same source of wicked demonic and psychopath people.

Many Nazi Germans are zionists Jews - satanists globalists who involved with this scamdemic and poison jab