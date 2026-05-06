Date: May 6, 2026. Lesson 88-2026. Title: Who Hath Woe? The Diagnostic of Destruction

Proverbs 23:29–30 presents a sobering diagnosis of a life ruled by ungoverned appetite. Through six piercing questions, Solomon exposes the emotional, relational, and physical consequences of drunkenness and addiction. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles teaches how what promises relief only multiplies sorrow, why lingering in temptation leads to predictable destruction, and how true healing begins with recognizing the root and turning to God’s restoring grace.

Lesson 88-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com