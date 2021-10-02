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Botswana: an African success story
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10 views • October 02, 2021
Botswana came out of its colonial past one of the poorest countries in Africa, with only 12 km of paved roads. They are now one of the wealthiest, with the prosperity on par with Mexico. How did they get there?
References
https://fee.org/articles/how-botswana-became-one-of-africas-wealthiest-nations/
https://archive.ph/eJzpK
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/vwdyipat
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References
https://fee.org/articles/how-botswana-became-one-of-africas-wealthiest-nations/
https://archive.ph/eJzpK
https://3speak.tv/watch?v=borepstein/vwdyipat
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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