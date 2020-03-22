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My Book, "Strong Delusion" pt.1
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26 views • March 22, 2020
This book, entitled, "Strong Delusion" it's something I have been been working on since 2002. I was finished in 2011, but oh Lord change my mind. This book deals with the deceptions of the last days; the drug epidemic and its role in sorcery and pagan sex rituals; The rise of the world leader known as Apollo; exposing the lie of the pre-tribulation rapture; the serpent behind charismatic speaking in tongues; and much more.
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