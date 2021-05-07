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Antifa Threatens Portland Mayor & the Problem with Equity
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40 views • May 07, 2021
On today’s show we talk about an ominous video Antifa created to threaten the Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, and his ironic history with the terrorist group.
We also continue our discussion of the cosmology of antiracism that we started last week, highlighting the doctrine of the Critical Race Theory cult that is dominating the social justice movement and infiltrating the church.
Finally we tackle the myth of White privilege, and detail the troubling differences between the terms equality, and the left’s new favorite word: equity.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
We also continue our discussion of the cosmology of antiracism that we started last week, highlighting the doctrine of the Critical Race Theory cult that is dominating the social justice movement and infiltrating the church.
Finally we tackle the myth of White privilege, and detail the troubling differences between the terms equality, and the left’s new favorite word: equity.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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