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The Greatest Distraction From the Devil
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60 views • January 23, 2022
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The number one distraction in Christianity today is theology. Every Christian denomination out there majors on their theological beliefs, and it's because of differences in those beliefs that the Church has been divided into denominations. Not only have we lost our unity because of theology, but the teachings of Jesus have been totally sidelined due to all the emphasis preachers place on theology. Theology is "theory about God". When you stand before God on Judgement Day, do you think he's going to ask you what your theories about him are? Or will he ask you what you've done with the teachings of his Son?
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jude
Narrated by: Ash
Written by: Ash
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Leave a comment with your thoughts about the video!
The number one distraction in Christianity today is theology. Every Christian denomination out there majors on their theological beliefs, and it's because of differences in those beliefs that the Church has been divided into denominations. Not only have we lost our unity because of theology, but the teachings of Jesus have been totally sidelined due to all the emphasis preachers place on theology. Theology is "theory about God". When you stand before God on Judgement Day, do you think he's going to ask you what your theories about him are? Or will he ask you what you've done with the teachings of his Son?
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Jude
Narrated by: Ash
Written by: Ash
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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