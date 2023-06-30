Steve Moore: The 'green' is about the money, not the environment

Steve Forbes and Steve Moore react to President Biden taking his climate agenda on the road with the 'Investing in America' tour on 'The Bottom Line.'
#foxbusiness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.