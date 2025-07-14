The Tariff Tyrant Strikes Again!

The tariff weapon has come out again, this time with a 50% tariff on all copper imports to the U.S. Considering that America is no longer fully set up to refine copper, let alone being able to mine the metal in sufficient quantities, one has to ask, why such a move right now?

It's a little like declaring war on another country when you don't have an army to fight that war because you're still in the planning stage of creating your army.

GVS does an excellent 'Deep Dive' into this latest antic coming out of the Trump administration and what effects it may have on the rest of the world.

