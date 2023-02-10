DID YOU SEE THIS IN THE NEWS?: WOMAN STARVED FOR 12 DAYS IN A HOSPITAL

Here's the reality. Did you see this in any news outlet? WOMAN STARVED FOR 12 DAYS IN A HOSPITAL DUE TO REFUSAL TO TAKE THE VAX??





Please LIke, SHARE TO EVERYONE, and SUBSCRIBE.





Resources: https://www.stewpeters.com/

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FILTER THE WATER IN YOUR HOME FROM CHLORINE AND HEAVY METALS:

FILTER FOR YOUR DRINKING WATER

Epic Pure Water Filter Pitcher for Drinking water, 150 Gallon Long Lasting Filter, Tritan BPA Free, Removes Fluoride, Chlorine, Lead, PFAS, and PFOA

https://amzn.to/3FE9FGk

FILTER FOR YOUR KITCHEN FAUCET WATER:

Stainless-steel faucet water filtration sytem, reduces chlorine and chloramine, heavy metals, and bad taste. 320 gallons or 6 months. long lasting, high flow.

https://amzn.to/3WqSWgs

FILTER FOR YOUR SHOWER HEAD:

Inhibits Lime-Scale Growth Removes Copper Reduces PFOS Removes Iron Removes Odor Reduces Chlorine Reduces Sediment Boosts Immunity Reduces Chloramine

https://amzn.to/3Yz4UXj



