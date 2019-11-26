© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Nov 26, 2019] SEED - Behind The Scenes: Working on the Music for "Paradise Lost"
40 views • 8 months ago
I'm going to try to do updates like this documenting the progress we're making on the first Teaser as we go along. In this one, I introduce you to our South African team and focus on the work Edward King is doing for the music of "Paradise Lost" - the Teaser for Episode 1.
To learn more and/or to help support our efforts, please visit:
https://seetheseries.com/
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
