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Chris Sky challenges Canada's new travel restrictions
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172 views • February 28, 2021
Feb 24, 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Dq_2qPHDCo&;t=0s
Rebel News : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
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David Menzies speaks to Toronto activist Chris Sky about his return to Canada from Istanbul, Turkey and his viral video where he challenged the country's new restrictions imposed on travellers.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: http://rebelne.ws/3sllF7l
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
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An original video production by Rebel News.
#RebelNews #DavidMenzies #ChrisSky #TravelRestrictions #Canada #QuarantineAct
Rebel News : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
►http://www.FightTheFines.com
David Menzies speaks to Toronto activist Chris Sky about his return to Canada from Istanbul, Turkey and his viral video where he challenged the country's new restrictions imposed on travellers.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: http://rebelne.ws/3sllF7l
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Subscribe to the "Rebel News Clips" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelNewsClips
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Sign up for our free emails and newsletters! - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Make a donation through PayPal - https://rebelne.ws/paypal
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
An original video production by Rebel News.
#RebelNews #DavidMenzies #ChrisSky #TravelRestrictions #Canada #QuarantineAct
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