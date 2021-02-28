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Chris Sky challenges Canada's new travel restrictions
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172 views • February 28, 2021
Feb 24, 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Dq_2qPHDCo&;t=0s
Rebel News : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg

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David Menzies speaks to Toronto activist Chris Sky about his return to Canada from Istanbul, Turkey and his viral video where he challenged the country's new restrictions imposed on travellers.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: http://rebelne.ws/3sllF7l

Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com​ for more great Rebel content.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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