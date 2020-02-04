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Vitamin D and Sleep Apnea- Interview with Dr. Stasha Gominak
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61 views • February 04, 2020
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• There’s a synergy between vitamin D deficiency and poor sleep, both of which are at epidemic proportions in many parts of the world
• Lack of vitamin D causes impairment in your brain stem, which in turn can impair your sleep
• Vitamin D is also a crucial component required to make acetyl choline, a neurotransmitter that allows you to get “paralyzed” so that deep sleep can occur
• B vitamins also play an important role in sleep. Ideally, you need to normalize your gut microbiome so that your gut bacteria make all the B vitamins your body and brain need
• To normalize your gut microbiome, maintain a vitamin D level of 40 ng/mL or higher, and take a B50 or B100 supplement for three months
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• There’s a synergy between vitamin D deficiency and poor sleep, both of which are at epidemic proportions in many parts of the world
• Lack of vitamin D causes impairment in your brain stem, which in turn can impair your sleep
• Vitamin D is also a crucial component required to make acetyl choline, a neurotransmitter that allows you to get “paralyzed” so that deep sleep can occur
• B vitamins also play an important role in sleep. Ideally, you need to normalize your gut microbiome so that your gut bacteria make all the B vitamins your body and brain need
• To normalize your gut microbiome, maintain a vitamin D level of 40 ng/mL or higher, and take a B50 or B100 supplement for three months
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2CEBM8j
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/2KhnpuS
Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
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