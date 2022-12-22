Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Learn to fight the Agenda of this world or lose everything.
38 views
channel image
Redneck Rabbi Spot
Published Yesterday |

In this Episode I talk about the agenda of this world and what we as believers need to do to stop it. Because If we don’t learn to fight this world agenda we will end up with it controlling each and everyone of us in a way that we won’t like.

Keywords
worldyeshuaagendaand patriots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket