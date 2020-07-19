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David Goldberg's (WAS FOUND DEAD) FINAL WORDS Classified Docs Reveal DEADLY Project Zyphr - Big Virus,Tracking,Testing - Everything We Are Experiencing Now
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4251 views • July 19, 2020
In David Goldberg’s final video before his death, he reveals two classified projects underway – Project Pogo & Project Zyphr – to stifle American free speech and the chilling plans scheduled for 2020/2021 that will result in the “extermination” of tens of millions of Americans.
Most of the information about David Elias Goldberg has been Scrubbed from the Internet, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, however, articles still circulate for a while before they are removed from Internet Searches. There are many Disinformation articles that are still around and please realize that is exactly their game. In less than one year, they have almost made David Elias Goldberg non-existent, like he was never even was born.
On June 8th, David Goldberg passed away in his Brooklyn apartment. No cause of death was given and a cover-up began. David’s friends came together to save his Youtube channel and were able to access his floor safe and recover audio files, classified documents, and other personal items.
Image result for Who was David Elias Goldberg?
Friends of David Goldberg will continue to compile his information and will release it after they receive legal permission to do so. At this time, the release of the classified documents may constitute a crime, so they are looking at all legal avenues to release them. We feel David’s audio files should be released in the spirit of truth and free press.
Watch the following video…these were David’s last recorded words in 2019.
David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
David E. Goldberg was found dead in his New York apartment on June 8th. The death is being investigated, but at this time, authorities have given no indication as to the cause of death.
He was 59.
Friends of Mr. Goldberg were given access to his accounts before his passing. They will be maintaining them, and posting new information as it comes in.
A comment left by a friend of David Goldberg’s
“I’m a friend of David Goldberg. I was asked to share what I know about his death and give everyone a better idea of whats going on. I’ve known him for nearly a decade, but I’m not going to get into the details of my relationship with him because I want to keep my identity private.
I’m going to leave out some of our personal reactions and stick to the facts we know, suffice it to say, we’re all devastated by this news and it hit some of us pretty hard – especially considering David seemed afraid for his life in recent months, because of what he was posting on his YouTube channel. We all wish we had done more, but we’re not sure there was anything we could do, either.
David passed in the morning on Saturday, June 8th, in his apartment. I got word of his passing from the neighbor who found him. David was found unconscious and not breathing after the neighbor had stopped by for a planned visit and David didn’t answer. The neighbor had a key, opened it, and found David lying on the floor in the main living room area. I was told there was some foam coming from his mouth and his eyes were open when he was found. The neighbor called 911 right away. The neighbor was not trained in CPR but made some attempts to try to revive him.
When the EMT’s arrived, the neighbor said there was a group of cops and other law enforcement he couldn’t identify. He thought they were detectives. The neighbor was quickly ushered out, asked questions by the cops, and police tape was placed around the apartment. All the tape was removed within about a day and some friends and family members were allowed in to collect things.
It was really hard to get word on David’s condition. He was taken to the hospital, but only family members were notified and they were not even in the state. So as friends we were trying to get information but still haven’t gotten much. All we know is he was unconscious and likely dead when the EMTs arrived, but we don’t know when he was pronounced dead, and there is still no official cause of death.
More info on following link : https://www.planetxnews.org/archives/9986
Most of the information about David Elias Goldberg has been Scrubbed from the Internet, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, however, articles still circulate for a while before they are removed from Internet Searches. There are many Disinformation articles that are still around and please realize that is exactly their game. In less than one year, they have almost made David Elias Goldberg non-existent, like he was never even was born.
On June 8th, David Goldberg passed away in his Brooklyn apartment. No cause of death was given and a cover-up began. David’s friends came together to save his Youtube channel and were able to access his floor safe and recover audio files, classified documents, and other personal items.
Image result for Who was David Elias Goldberg?
Friends of David Goldberg will continue to compile his information and will release it after they receive legal permission to do so. At this time, the release of the classified documents may constitute a crime, so they are looking at all legal avenues to release them. We feel David’s audio files should be released in the spirit of truth and free press.
Watch the following video…these were David’s last recorded words in 2019.
David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
David E. Goldberg was found dead in his New York apartment on June 8th. The death is being investigated, but at this time, authorities have given no indication as to the cause of death.
He was 59.
Friends of Mr. Goldberg were given access to his accounts before his passing. They will be maintaining them, and posting new information as it comes in.
A comment left by a friend of David Goldberg’s
“I’m a friend of David Goldberg. I was asked to share what I know about his death and give everyone a better idea of whats going on. I’ve known him for nearly a decade, but I’m not going to get into the details of my relationship with him because I want to keep my identity private.
I’m going to leave out some of our personal reactions and stick to the facts we know, suffice it to say, we’re all devastated by this news and it hit some of us pretty hard – especially considering David seemed afraid for his life in recent months, because of what he was posting on his YouTube channel. We all wish we had done more, but we’re not sure there was anything we could do, either.
David passed in the morning on Saturday, June 8th, in his apartment. I got word of his passing from the neighbor who found him. David was found unconscious and not breathing after the neighbor had stopped by for a planned visit and David didn’t answer. The neighbor had a key, opened it, and found David lying on the floor in the main living room area. I was told there was some foam coming from his mouth and his eyes were open when he was found. The neighbor called 911 right away. The neighbor was not trained in CPR but made some attempts to try to revive him.
When the EMT’s arrived, the neighbor said there was a group of cops and other law enforcement he couldn’t identify. He thought they were detectives. The neighbor was quickly ushered out, asked questions by the cops, and police tape was placed around the apartment. All the tape was removed within about a day and some friends and family members were allowed in to collect things.
It was really hard to get word on David’s condition. He was taken to the hospital, but only family members were notified and they were not even in the state. So as friends we were trying to get information but still haven’t gotten much. All we know is he was unconscious and likely dead when the EMTs arrived, but we don’t know when he was pronounced dead, and there is still no official cause of death.
More info on following link : https://www.planetxnews.org/archives/9986
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