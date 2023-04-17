Create New Account
Watch What Happens When Someone Mentions "God" or "Jesus Christ" on Live TV
Published 18 hours ago

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

3,468,893 views (YouTube)             Jul 23, 2022 

Were you concerned to learn what NASA is doing?

Typically, these days Christian celebrities and sports stars are either silenced or censored as soon as they mention 'Jesus', 'God' or the 'Gospel' on Live mainstreamTV broadcasts.  Do you feel God should not be banned from the world He created?

Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries examines this timely issue while he zeros in on what the Bible teaches about Christians not being ashamed of the Gospel.

Discover more thought-provoking 'spiritual growth' presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his YouTube site located at: 

                                              https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                               offthekirb.org

                                                                              - The RED Zone

Keywords
mediacensorblacklist

