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5/3/2022 Miles Guo: This is a photo of the place where I met with Ji Shengde, then deputy director of the Second Bureau of the PLA’s General Staff Department, when I was young. In this photo, behind the Beijing Botanical Garden is the largest intelligence agency of the Second Bureau of the PLA’s General Staff Department, which is the CCP’s center of intelligence