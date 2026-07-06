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Tectonic Pressure, Volcanoes and Droughts Across the Planet June 2026
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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Connecting the dots between massive 7.0+ earthquake clusters across the Philippines, Japan, and Venezuela and the subsequent pressure shifts toward the New Madrid Fault Zone. Shiveluch volcanic eruption's 70,000-foot ash plume and a rare merger of two typhoons in the Pacific

India's monsoon 43% below average and U.S. wheat crops at a 100-year low, we are entering a period of crop damage that the insurance and shipping industries are not prepared to survive.

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Keywords
agricultureeconomypreparednesscommoditiesdavid dubynegeopoliticsnew madrid faultadapt 2030supply chainglobal economic meltdownatmospheric riverthe civilization cycle podcasteconomic intelligencevenezuela earthquake1815 volcanoshiveluch eruptionindian monsoon failureelectrical spritestectonic plate shift2026 food pricesrice shortage 2026two typhoons mergecrop loss 2026
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