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We Need Truckers
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130 views • February 08, 2022
Truckers vs. Everyone
* Watch what happens when workers actually unite.
* Rich banker man: crush these insurrectionists!
* Canadian libs: quell the insurrection; intimidate the truckers!
* GoFu**Me: truckers won’t get their hands on this money!
* Joe and Mika: it’s a cult!
* Scratch a lib and you’ll find a fascist.
* How long until GiveSendGo’s crowdfunding gets shut down too?
* This is a peaceful protest — but you’re not allowed to be on the side of truckers.
* Media ghouls cheer on the crackdown.
* The only people getting injured are truckers.
* The people in charge aren’t thinking this through.
* What would happen if American truck drivers decided they’ve had enough and went on strike?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296203763001
* Watch what happens when workers actually unite.
* Rich banker man: crush these insurrectionists!
* Canadian libs: quell the insurrection; intimidate the truckers!
* GoFu**Me: truckers won’t get their hands on this money!
* Joe and Mika: it’s a cult!
* Scratch a lib and you’ll find a fascist.
* How long until GiveSendGo’s crowdfunding gets shut down too?
* This is a peaceful protest — but you’re not allowed to be on the side of truckers.
* Media ghouls cheer on the crackdown.
* The only people getting injured are truckers.
* The people in charge aren’t thinking this through.
* What would happen if American truck drivers decided they’ve had enough and went on strike?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296203763001
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