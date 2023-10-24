Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HOLY SH*T! Swap Spreads Just...
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
168 Subscribers
42 views
Published Tuesday

I've been talking about swap spreads for the last couple months, last week they make a huge move. To understand what it was and why it matters, let's talk about interest rate swaps and what their spreads to US Treasuries really tell us. What is this all about? In simple terms: the most direct window into shadow money and deflation potential.

Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis

Keywords
end gameeurodollar universityjeff sniderswap spreadsinterest rates swaps

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket