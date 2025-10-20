RT News - October 20 2025 6AM GMT

October 20, 2025

rt.com





Hopes for a permanent peace fade as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire faces its most serious test yet - with the two sides trading blame for new attacks. Palestinian families left shattered in the crossfire. The Putin-Trump summit in Budapest next week proposes to put an end to the Ukrainian conflict, and the US President admits Russia made significant gains in Donbass that lay the groundwork. America's so-called war on drugs escalates targeting a Colombian boat killing two people. Bogota says this violates its sovereignty with innocent fisherman the victims. We investigate Washington's objectives. Madagascans celebrate the overthrow of President Rajoelina in a military coup, expressing hope their country faces a better future.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515