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ROYALTY
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51 views • December 19, 2021
No amount of suffering can take away from who/whose I am.🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
1 Peter 2:9
King James Version
9 But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light;
Revelation 3:11
King James Version
11 Behold, I come quickly: hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.
1 Peter 2:9
King James Version
9 But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvellous light;
Revelation 3:11
King James Version
11 Behold, I come quickly: hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.
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