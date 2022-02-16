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Jailed Pastor Fights On Knees: Chairman Trudeau Declares War on God and Freedom
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141 views • February 16, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
On Monday, Canada's Maoist Chairman Justin Trudeau unleashed the Emergency Measures Act on the Canadian people in retaliation for the righteous siege of Ottawa by the Freedom Convoy. Pastor Artur has been quarreling with Canadian authorities since the beginning of the pandemic – now, he has been arrested and placed in solitary confinement. On Tuesday, his son, Nathaniel Pawlowski, joined the Stew Peters Show, to expose the abuse his father is facing at the hands of Trudeau's jailhouse thugs.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1bup-jailed-pastor-fights-on-knees-chairman-trudeau-declares-war-on-god-and-free.html
On Monday, Canada's Maoist Chairman Justin Trudeau unleashed the Emergency Measures Act on the Canadian people in retaliation for the righteous siege of Ottawa by the Freedom Convoy. Pastor Artur has been quarreling with Canadian authorities since the beginning of the pandemic – now, he has been arrested and placed in solitary confinement. On Tuesday, his son, Nathaniel Pawlowski, joined the Stew Peters Show, to expose the abuse his father is facing at the hands of Trudeau's jailhouse thugs.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1bup-jailed-pastor-fights-on-knees-chairman-trudeau-declares-war-on-god-and-free.html
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