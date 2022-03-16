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Is Violence The Only way To Restore USA Constitutional Government ?
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53 views • March 16, 2022
The Political class in the USA have delivered treason, hardship and an assurance of misery as we see gas prices skyrocket and quality of life degraded due to Government. Is violence the only way out of this? Voting does not work
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