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Red-Green Alliance: @TaylerUSA interviews Taliban-sympathiser El-Hajj Mauri’ Saalakhan about imprisoned alleged terrorist Dr. Aafia Siddiqui
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10 views • September 24, 2021
Red-Green Alliance: @TaylerUSA interviews Taliban-sympathiser El-Hajj Mauri’ Saalakhan about imprisoned alleged terrorist Dr. Aafia Siddiqui
Serious question: Who is more trustworthy, the United States military industrial complex and “intelligence” community, or far-left Taliban-supporters?
INTELLIGENCE REPORT: https://www.laurencomelemorris.com/post/dr-aafia-siddiqui-tiny-texas-terrorist-or-big-victim
2012 appeal:
https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/ca2/10-3916/10-3916-2012-11-15.html
El-Hajj Mauri’ Saalakhan’s recommended research:
• https://web.archive.org/web/20121030133843/http://www.ijnetwork.org/ijn-news-newsroom-53/240-ijnetwork-releases-report-aafia-siddiqui-just-the-facts
• http://www.aafiamovement.com/wp-content/themes/goodnews/images/Books/aafia_other-voices.pdf
• https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xx6lgc
https://twitter.com/TaylerUSA/status/1439280083315867651
https://twitter.com/TaylerUSA/status/1439383571861549058
like, comment, share, subscribe!
Serious question: Who is more trustworthy, the United States military industrial complex and “intelligence” community, or far-left Taliban-supporters?
INTELLIGENCE REPORT: https://www.laurencomelemorris.com/post/dr-aafia-siddiqui-tiny-texas-terrorist-or-big-victim
2012 appeal:
https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/ca2/10-3916/10-3916-2012-11-15.html
El-Hajj Mauri’ Saalakhan’s recommended research:
• https://web.archive.org/web/20121030133843/http://www.ijnetwork.org/ijn-news-newsroom-53/240-ijnetwork-releases-report-aafia-siddiqui-just-the-facts
• http://www.aafiamovement.com/wp-content/themes/goodnews/images/Books/aafia_other-voices.pdf
• https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xx6lgc
https://twitter.com/TaylerUSA/status/1439280083315867651
https://twitter.com/TaylerUSA/status/1439383571861549058
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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