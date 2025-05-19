On The Run In Texas With 770 Horsepower

...guy stole Hellcat from Houston TX mall.... police cars couldn't catch him.... and he out ran 2 helicopters... the police helicopter had to turn around due to fuel, and the local news station helicopter, kept chasing the car the entire way until it ran out of gas, but even then it took the helicopter a full 15 minutes, to reach the actual site, where the suspect had long since abandoned the car and run onto some rugged cow pasture terrain, where he managed to hide out for about 45 minutes, as dozens of cops searched, and then came the dog, and they flushed him out... I think he got a couple years probation and like 2 weeks in jail and a fine. He was a 25 year old, here on a student visa, I forget from which country, it was several years ago.