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Ukraine pushing peace deal in Ukraine - Biden in the dark
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320 views • February 11, 2022
Joe Biden's response to questions over how he plans to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Europe shows he has little influence in de-escalating tensions in Ukraine. One America's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has more from Washington.
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