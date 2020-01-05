Rockets Fired At US Bases, US Gov Immediately Bombs Iraq & Syria & Their False Claims Exposed

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"www.wkup.liveSubscribe on iTunes:Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:* * *Iraq Reports US Airstrike Hit Convoy of Medics North of BaghdadThousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by U.S.; rockets fired in BaghdadAirstrike Hits Iraqi-Syrian Border - ReportsKataib Hezbollah Warns Iraqi Security Forces to Stay Away From US Bases Starting Sunday EveningLies, the Bethlehem Doctrine, and the Illegal Murder of Soleimani#Iran #Iraq #Propaganda"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”