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Rockets Fired At US Bases, US Gov Immediately Bombs Iraq & Syria & Their False Claims Exposed
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10 views • January 05, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
https://twitter.com/caitoz/status/1213462866252066816
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/466130476650725377/663102460109520897/6-2.jpg
https://1tfv84182ghs2fonqq42ttu0-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/25-5.jpg
Iraq Reports US Airstrike Hit Convoy of Medics North of Baghdad
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/03/iraq-reports-us-airstrike-hit-convoy-of-medics-north-of-baghdad/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/social-engineering/state-department-gets-40-million-fund-new-propaganda-troll-farm/
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/02/report-us-troops-capture-top-iraqi-mp-militia-leaders/
https://www.state.gov/state-department-terrorist-designations-of-asaib-ahl-al-haq-and-its-leaders-qays-and-laith-al-khazali/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1213242326346293248
Thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by U.S.; rockets fired in Baghdad
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security/thousands-in-iraq-mourn-top-iranian-general-killed-by-u-s-rockets-fired-in-baghdad-idUSKBN1Z3065
https://www.rt.com/news/477478-explosion-baghad-green-zone/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security-soleimani-insight/inside-the-plot-by-irans-soleimani-to-attack-u-s-forces-in-iraq-idUSKBN1Z301Z
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-officials-soleimani-was-planning-attacks-diplomatic-targets-syria-lebanon
Airstrike Hits Iraqi-Syrian Border - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001041077946317-airstrike-hits-iraqi-syrian-border---reports-/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=browser_notification&utm_campaign=sputnik_inter_en
https://twitter.com/SallySmasher/status/1213514292152209413
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1213515445178904581
Kataib Hezbollah Warns Iraqi Security Forces to Stay Away From US Bases Starting Sunday Evening
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001041077946022-kataib-hezbollah-warns-iraqi-security-forces-to-stay-away-from-us-bases-starting-sunday-evening/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1213593975732527112
https://twitter.com/RezaNasri1/status/1213601059664531457
https://twitter.com/GarethPorter/status/1213227956178436097
https://twitter.com/JZarif/status/1213519082324135937
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/04/615329/Iraqi-mourners-funeral-procession-Qassem-Soleimani-Abu-Mahdi-al-Muhandis
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/04/615381/70-protests-being-held-in-US-against-assassination-of-Gen.-Soleimani
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1213508050440450049
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1212955403077767168
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1213282894367485952
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1213588759612022785
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/new-york-times-finally-corrects-bogus-claim-iran-sponsored-911-attacks/
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/04/politics/trump-iran-intel-retaliation-concerns/index.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1213545375174447105
Lies, the Bethlehem Doctrine, and the Illegal Murder of Soleimani
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/01/lies-the-bethlehem-doctrine-and-the-illegal-murder-of-soleimani/
https://twitter.com/AbasAslani/status/1213553270347771905
#Iran #Iraq #Propaganda
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
https://twitter.com/caitoz/status/1213462866252066816
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/466130476650725377/663102460109520897/6-2.jpg
https://1tfv84182ghs2fonqq42ttu0-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/25-5.jpg
Iraq Reports US Airstrike Hit Convoy of Medics North of Baghdad
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/03/iraq-reports-us-airstrike-hit-convoy-of-medics-north-of-baghdad/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/social-engineering/state-department-gets-40-million-fund-new-propaganda-troll-farm/
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/02/report-us-troops-capture-top-iraqi-mp-militia-leaders/
https://www.state.gov/state-department-terrorist-designations-of-asaib-ahl-al-haq-and-its-leaders-qays-and-laith-al-khazali/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1213242326346293248
Thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by U.S.; rockets fired in Baghdad
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security/thousands-in-iraq-mourn-top-iranian-general-killed-by-u-s-rockets-fired-in-baghdad-idUSKBN1Z3065
https://www.rt.com/news/477478-explosion-baghad-green-zone/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security-soleimani-insight/inside-the-plot-by-irans-soleimani-to-attack-u-s-forces-in-iraq-idUSKBN1Z301Z
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-officials-soleimani-was-planning-attacks-diplomatic-targets-syria-lebanon
Airstrike Hits Iraqi-Syrian Border - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001041077946317-airstrike-hits-iraqi-syrian-border---reports-/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=browser_notification&utm_campaign=sputnik_inter_en
https://twitter.com/SallySmasher/status/1213514292152209413
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1213515445178904581
Kataib Hezbollah Warns Iraqi Security Forces to Stay Away From US Bases Starting Sunday Evening
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001041077946022-kataib-hezbollah-warns-iraqi-security-forces-to-stay-away-from-us-bases-starting-sunday-evening/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1213593975732527112
https://twitter.com/RezaNasri1/status/1213601059664531457
https://twitter.com/GarethPorter/status/1213227956178436097
https://twitter.com/JZarif/status/1213519082324135937
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/04/615329/Iraqi-mourners-funeral-procession-Qassem-Soleimani-Abu-Mahdi-al-Muhandis
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/04/615381/70-protests-being-held-in-US-against-assassination-of-Gen.-Soleimani
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1213508050440450049
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1212955403077767168
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1213282894367485952
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1213588759612022785
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/new-york-times-finally-corrects-bogus-claim-iran-sponsored-911-attacks/
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/04/politics/trump-iran-intel-retaliation-concerns/index.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1213545375174447105
Lies, the Bethlehem Doctrine, and the Illegal Murder of Soleimani
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/01/lies-the-bethlehem-doctrine-and-the-illegal-murder-of-soleimani/
https://twitter.com/AbasAslani/status/1213553270347771905
#Iran #Iraq #Propaganda
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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