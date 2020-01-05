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Rockets Fired At US Bases, US Gov Immediately Bombs Iraq & Syria & Their False Claims Exposed
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond
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10 views • January 05, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.

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https://twitter.com/caitoz/status/1213462866252066816
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/466130476650725377/663102460109520897/6-2.jpg
https://1tfv84182ghs2fonqq42ttu0-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/25-5.jpg

Iraq Reports US Airstrike Hit Convoy of Medics North of Baghdad
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/03/iraq-reports-us-airstrike-hit-convoy-of-medics-north-of-baghdad/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/social-engineering/state-department-gets-40-million-fund-new-propaganda-troll-farm/
https://news.antiwar.com/2020/01/02/report-us-troops-capture-top-iraqi-mp-militia-leaders/
https://www.state.gov/state-department-terrorist-designations-of-asaib-ahl-al-haq-and-its-leaders-qays-and-laith-al-khazali/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1213242326346293248

Thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by U.S.; rockets fired in Baghdad
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security/thousands-in-iraq-mourn-top-iranian-general-killed-by-u-s-rockets-fired-in-baghdad-idUSKBN1Z3065
https://www.rt.com/news/477478-explosion-baghad-green-zone/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security-soleimani-insight/inside-the-plot-by-irans-soleimani-to-attack-u-s-forces-in-iraq-idUSKBN1Z301Z
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-officials-soleimani-was-planning-attacks-diplomatic-targets-syria-lebanon

Airstrike Hits Iraqi-Syrian Border - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001041077946317-airstrike-hits-iraqi-syrian-border---reports-/?utm_source=push&utm_medium=browser_notification&utm_campaign=sputnik_inter_en
https://twitter.com/SallySmasher/status/1213514292152209413
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1213515445178904581
Kataib Hezbollah Warns Iraqi Security Forces to Stay Away From US Bases Starting Sunday Evening
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202001041077946022-kataib-hezbollah-warns-iraqi-security-forces-to-stay-away-from-us-bases-starting-sunday-evening/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1213593975732527112
https://twitter.com/RezaNasri1/status/1213601059664531457
https://twitter.com/GarethPorter/status/1213227956178436097
https://twitter.com/JZarif/status/1213519082324135937
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/04/615329/Iraqi-mourners-funeral-procession-Qassem-Soleimani-Abu-Mahdi-al-Muhandis
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/04/615381/70-protests-being-held-in-US-against-assassination-of-Gen.-Soleimani
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1213508050440450049
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1212955403077767168
https://twitter.com/Partisangirl/status/1213282894367485952
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1213588759612022785
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/top-news/new-york-times-finally-corrects-bogus-claim-iran-sponsored-911-attacks/
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/04/politics/trump-iran-intel-retaliation-concerns/index.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1213545375174447105

Lies, the Bethlehem Doctrine, and the Illegal Murder of Soleimani
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/01/lies-the-bethlehem-doctrine-and-the-illegal-murder-of-soleimani/
https://twitter.com/AbasAslani/status/1213553270347771905

#Iran #Iraq #Propaganda

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Keywords
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