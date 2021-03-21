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Casual Conversation With A Friend Part 1
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30 views • March 21, 2021
I had originally planned to do a breakdown of the movie Wag The Dog linking it to green screen snafus with Biden and controlling the News Cycle; however, there has been a change of plans. While testing some new equipment I had recorded a phone conversation with a friend and loved the conversation and asked if he would be ok with me sharing our conversation as I feel there is a lot of good information for others to hear.
1. We talk about a variety of topics like increased suicides and drug usage during covid lockdowns.
2. Bluetooth
3. How places of worship should fight for their 1st Amendment Rights
4. How movies or shows reflect society
In Part 2 we talk about things like CRISPR, Designer Viruses, Depopulation
1. We talk about a variety of topics like increased suicides and drug usage during covid lockdowns.
2. Bluetooth
3. How places of worship should fight for their 1st Amendment Rights
4. How movies or shows reflect society
In Part 2 we talk about things like CRISPR, Designer Viruses, Depopulation
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