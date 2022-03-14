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VACCINE "LIFE FORMS" & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY – PFIZER – DR. JOSÉ LUIS SEVILLANO
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66 views • March 14, 2022
Newly discovered life forms in Pfizer vaccine vials by Dr. José Luis Sevillano, who is a collaborator with Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna. We see the hydras (hydra vulgaris) documented by Dr. Carrie Madej but also strange and new life forms and micro-circuitry. Please share and mirror.
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