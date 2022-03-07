WORLD WAR III IS NOT BEGINNING IN A VACUUM

There is a back-story, and it is not covered by the mainstream corporate and government-sponsored media. While there is room for compassion towards innocent victims, it is possible to incur guilt and become a partaker of God's judgment by taking a position contrary to God. What is God doing? Who is breaking the Second Seal on the sacred scroll in Revelation chapter 6? There is a judgment coming, and it originates from the Lamb of God. Are you ready to hear this? I'm not saying this is easy, but formulating an opinion based on one-sided media narratives will lead to the same outcome as believing the lies concerning the First Horseman of the Apocalypse - the covid bioweapon and the tyranny that has attended it, and introduced us to the mark of the beast.Dumitru Duduman's Prophecy:Vladimir Putin's Invasion Speech: