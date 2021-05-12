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Fix the Media #7 - Censorship, Scamdemic, Helen Keller was Fake News, Morgellon's & Carnicom
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24 views • May 12, 2021
Join the project to combat fake news & media corruption. Indie journalist & media analyst, Peter Klein dissects news media to clarify world events & determine what's real & what's fake.
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Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
©Peter Klein Presents, except where otherwise noted
Learn more at: http://peterklein.live
Donate if You Can: https://paypal.me/TNN
Become a Patron & Get 150+ Video Productions & Documentaries: https://patreon.com/peterklein
My Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/peterkleinpresents
Also Available on the Following Platforms:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/PeterKleinPre...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pe...
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pete...
VK: https://vk.com/Peter_Klein_Presents
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/peterkleinpresents
d.Tube: https://d.tube/c/peterkleinpresents11
Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/user/pklein
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/peterkleinp...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PKleinPresents
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@PeterKleinPresents
Copyright Disclaimer:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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