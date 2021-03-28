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UBER EATS DRIVER'S CAR STOLEN IN DC AND ENDS IN TRAGEDY - Shocking!
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161 views • March 28, 2021
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An Uber Eats driver's car was stolen by 2 individuals which ended in tragedy.
They tazed him, mur**rd him with his car, and left him on the side of the road dy*ng.
This is not Right........
LATEST iNFO:
Mohammed Anwar: Pakistani immigrant, @UberEats driver, and provider for his family died after 15- and 13-year olds carjacked him (they now face armed carjacking & felony murder charges).
A @gofundme to help his family is here. https://gofundme.com/f/help-the-anwars-find-peace
An Uber Eats driver's car was stolen by 2 individuals which ended in tragedy.
They tazed him, mur**rd him with his car, and left him on the side of the road dy*ng.
This is not Right........
LATEST iNFO:
Mohammed Anwar: Pakistani immigrant, @UberEats driver, and provider for his family died after 15- and 13-year olds carjacked him (they now face armed carjacking & felony murder charges).
A @gofundme to help his family is here. https://gofundme.com/f/help-the-anwars-find-peace
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