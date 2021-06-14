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A parable of a Sower and a Seller
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10 views • June 14, 2021
This ia a parable of two friends that went on a journey. One carrying a basket of ten eggs upon his head, and the other carrying ten mustard seeds in his pocket. They both lost what they were carrying, but in the end, their pathway will never be the same.
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