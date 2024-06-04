© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beyond the generic Christian call, each of us has a particular, peculiar, and unique task from Christ. We are not carbon-copy robots that are the same as each other—neither is our individual task from Christ. Each of us has a particular task. What is yours? What time is it?
#JesusIsCalling, #AreYouListening, #WhatTimeIsIt