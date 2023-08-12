Magicians Of The Temple
The Knights Templar were a religious military order that were established during the time of the Crusades and said to have attained esoteric alchemical knowledge during their time in Jerusalem. What were their true origins and relationship to the Temple in the Holy land which their name was derived from? What were their occult beliefs and what was their impact on secret societies that allegedly succeeded them?
SOURCE:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=feASy1kWQbY&feature=youtu.be
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.