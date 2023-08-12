Magicians Of The Temple





The Knights Templar were a religious military order that were established during the time of the Crusades and said to have attained esoteric alchemical knowledge during their time in Jerusalem. What were their true origins and relationship to the Temple in the Holy land which their name was derived from? What were their occult beliefs and what was their impact on secret societies that allegedly succeeded them?





