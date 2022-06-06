BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Finally! Ukraine Uses M270 MLRS To Destroy Russia From A Distance
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
790 views • June 06, 2022
US Military News.
The U.S. had previously rejected Ukraine's request for the long-range rocket platform. Still, on Friday, the Biden administration is now preparing to step up the kind of weaponry that it could send. The Biden administration is leaning toward sending the systems as part of a larger military and security assistance package, and it could be announced as soon as next week.

With the Ukrainian army confronting Russia in the eastern Donbas region and many Ukrainian ships still blocked from leaving ports in the Black Sea, long-range missiles will prove to be an effective and necessary tool for Ukraine to take back control of its territory to destroy Russian ships and bases.

The Multiple Launch Rocket System(MLRS), which was formerly known as the General Support Rocket System (GSRS), is a weapon designed to supplement the cannon weapons that are available to division and corps commanders in the United States Army.

Video Credit:

NATO
U.S. Department of Defense
Ukraine of defence
Минобороны России

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbkBaODqCTc
Keywords
current eventsmilitaryrussiausunited statesarmyus military newsukraineshipsweapondestroybasesrocketdonbasartillerymlrsmultiple launchm270long-range
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy