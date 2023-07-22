Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Huge explosion occurred at Ukrainian ammunition depot in Zhytomyr
channel image
The Prisoner
8653 Subscribers
Shop now
266 views
Published 20 hours ago

A huge explosion occurred at the Ukrainian ammunition depot near the town of Chudnov in Zhytomyr region, after as hit by Geran kamikaze drone. It is strongly suspected that the depot housed cluster munitions supplied by the US and targeted by the Russian Armed Forces. Footage shows that the cluster explodes around the main explosion.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
ammo depotcluster munitionszhytomyr regionchudnovgeran kamikaze drone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket