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Brass & Iron: The Trump Timeline Episode 11
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50 views • December 30, 2021
In part 2 of this video I wanted to look at how many things have happened since the election. Let’s revisit the past and see where the Trump train is headed next.
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Music
Skillet-Hero
https://youtu.be/Ys44fAdp3xE
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Birth of a Hero-Bensound
https://youtu.be/U28b60RD8-c
Links
Nov 5, 2020 Election Still Not Over https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/election-results-and-news-11-04-20/index.html
Nov 7, 2020 President Elect Biden https://youtu.be/eQ0M0JB9mZ8
Nov 17, 2020 Sidney Powell Releases the Kraken https://youtu.be/rNQNw6ecRtc
Nov 25, 2020 Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis testify before the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Committee in Gettysburg, PA https://www.foxnews.com/politics/giuliani-michigan-oversight-committee-hearing
Dec 2, 2020 Michigan Legislature Hearing Melissa Carone https://youtu.be/pmbjy6N4HQo https://youtu.be/U1t4U3G3w9c
Dec 8, 2020 Last Q post 4953 Twisted Sister Performance with Trumps on Stage https://qposts.online
Jan 3, 2021 No Proof of Election Fraud https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Megyn+Kelly+says+there+is+no+proof+of+2020+election+fraud&;iar=videos&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D5TQ6aKDMWP0
Jan 4, 2021-Kelly Loeffler Vows to Stand With Trump https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwgukacEBmM
Jan 6, 2021 9:00 AM- Trump Calls on Pence to Overturn the Election Results-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldJEE10bQig
Jan 6, 2021 12:00 PM Trump Speech Begins https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkrhq6ddsks
Jan 6, 2021 12:40 PM Capitol Breach Begins https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVPSYr-xG6s https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/capitol-riot-on-jan-6-began-already-30-minutes-before-trumps-speech-ended/
Jan 6, 2021 1:11 PM Trump Speech Ends https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/capitol-riot-on-jan-6-began-already-30-minutes-before-trumps-speech-ended/
Jan 6, 2021 8:30 PM-Kelly Loeffler https://youtu.be/BNATCaIQO6s
Jan 6, 2021 10:26 PM-Lindsey Graham- https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4934729/user-clip-jan6-lindsey-graham-sc
Jan 7, 2021 3:38 AM-Mike Pence Betrays Trump-https://youtu.be/EDJrYEhTvh8
Jan 13, 2021-Second Impeachment of Trump begins he was charged with incitement of insurrection referring to the Jan 6 “mostly” Peaceful Protest. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_impeachment_of_Donald_Trump
Jan 20, 2021 10:33 AM-Trump leaves office https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-departs-white-house-final-hours-president-n1254871
Jan 20, 2021 12:00 PM Biden is Inaugurated https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGRXw0cJaSE
Feb 13, 2021 Trump is acquitted again by a narrow margin led by Sen. Mitch McConnell https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_impeachment_of_Donald_Trump
April 22, 2021 Arizona Audit Begins https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Maricopa_County_presidential_ballot_audit
https://rumble.com/vfzscx-maricopa-county-audit-set-to-begin-today-in-az-as-democrats-continue-attemp.html
Sept 24, 2021 Arizona Audit Concludes similar efforts begin in PA, TX, WI. https://www.vox.com/2021/9/25/22692965/arizona-audit-finished-other-states-getting-started
https://rumble.com/vn11i5-why-the-az-audit-changes-everything.html
Dec 16, 2021 Mark Finchem announces that the criminal investigation concerning Election fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is ongoing. https://rumble.com/vqubmu-the-real-story-oan-arizona-shenanigans-with-mark-finchem.html
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Follow Me
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https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
Donate
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
Skillet-Hero
https://youtu.be/Ys44fAdp3xE
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Birth of a Hero-Bensound
https://youtu.be/U28b60RD8-c
Links
Nov 5, 2020 Election Still Not Over https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/election-results-and-news-11-04-20/index.html
Nov 7, 2020 President Elect Biden https://youtu.be/eQ0M0JB9mZ8
Nov 17, 2020 Sidney Powell Releases the Kraken https://youtu.be/rNQNw6ecRtc
Nov 25, 2020 Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis testify before the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Committee in Gettysburg, PA https://www.foxnews.com/politics/giuliani-michigan-oversight-committee-hearing
Dec 2, 2020 Michigan Legislature Hearing Melissa Carone https://youtu.be/pmbjy6N4HQo https://youtu.be/U1t4U3G3w9c
Dec 8, 2020 Last Q post 4953 Twisted Sister Performance with Trumps on Stage https://qposts.online
Jan 3, 2021 No Proof of Election Fraud https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Megyn+Kelly+says+there+is+no+proof+of+2020+election+fraud&;iar=videos&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D5TQ6aKDMWP0
Jan 4, 2021-Kelly Loeffler Vows to Stand With Trump https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwgukacEBmM
Jan 6, 2021 9:00 AM- Trump Calls on Pence to Overturn the Election Results-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldJEE10bQig
Jan 6, 2021 12:00 PM Trump Speech Begins https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkrhq6ddsks
Jan 6, 2021 12:40 PM Capitol Breach Begins https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVPSYr-xG6s https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/capitol-riot-on-jan-6-began-already-30-minutes-before-trumps-speech-ended/
Jan 6, 2021 1:11 PM Trump Speech Ends https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/capitol-riot-on-jan-6-began-already-30-minutes-before-trumps-speech-ended/
Jan 6, 2021 8:30 PM-Kelly Loeffler https://youtu.be/BNATCaIQO6s
Jan 6, 2021 10:26 PM-Lindsey Graham- https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4934729/user-clip-jan6-lindsey-graham-sc
Jan 7, 2021 3:38 AM-Mike Pence Betrays Trump-https://youtu.be/EDJrYEhTvh8
Jan 13, 2021-Second Impeachment of Trump begins he was charged with incitement of insurrection referring to the Jan 6 “mostly” Peaceful Protest. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_impeachment_of_Donald_Trump
Jan 20, 2021 10:33 AM-Trump leaves office https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-departs-white-house-final-hours-president-n1254871
Jan 20, 2021 12:00 PM Biden is Inaugurated https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGRXw0cJaSE
Feb 13, 2021 Trump is acquitted again by a narrow margin led by Sen. Mitch McConnell https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_impeachment_of_Donald_Trump
April 22, 2021 Arizona Audit Begins https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Maricopa_County_presidential_ballot_audit
https://rumble.com/vfzscx-maricopa-county-audit-set-to-begin-today-in-az-as-democrats-continue-attemp.html
Sept 24, 2021 Arizona Audit Concludes similar efforts begin in PA, TX, WI. https://www.vox.com/2021/9/25/22692965/arizona-audit-finished-other-states-getting-started
https://rumble.com/vn11i5-why-the-az-audit-changes-everything.html
Dec 16, 2021 Mark Finchem announces that the criminal investigation concerning Election fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is ongoing. https://rumble.com/vqubmu-the-real-story-oan-arizona-shenanigans-with-mark-finchem.html
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
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