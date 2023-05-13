https://gettr.com/post/p2gxxnh8544

2023年5月11日 Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] 采访 Ava，

他们正在用你们的钱来迫害中共的头号敌人。而中共是你们最大的对手。他们试图击败和摧毁美国。





On May 11, 2023, Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] interviews Ava.

They're using your money to basically persecute the CCP enemy number one. And CCP is your biggest adversary. They're trying to defeat and kill America.

