2023年5月11日 Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] 采访 Ava，
他们正在用你们的钱来迫害中共的头号敌人。而中共是你们最大的对手。他们试图击败和摧毁美国。
On May 11, 2023, Diamond and Silk [Ron Berutti lawsuit against Blackrock. Ava Chen talks about the Biden crime family] interviews Ava.
They're using your money to basically persecute the CCP enemy number one. And CCP is your biggest adversary. They're trying to defeat and kill America.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc
#mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@NFSCSpeaks @S7Gril @DiamondandSilk
