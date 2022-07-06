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Famed guitarist Carlos Santana passed out on stage tonight during a Michigan concert and has been hospitalized.
Vaxxed? What we do know is he performed at a "Vaxxed Only" concert in New York in August 2021:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/news/vax-out-to-rock-out-vaccines-will-be-required-for-upcoming-central-park-covid-concert/ar-AAMCMVM
He also had some heart issue in December 2021 :
https://news.yahoo.com/carlos-santana-heart-procedure-cancels-015027130.html
Of course the MSM is saying its heat exhaustion and dehydration etc, a variation on their climate change causing increased Heart Attacks BS.
Further MSM info:
https://ultimateclassicrock.com/carlos-santana-collapses-onstage/
https://www.rt.com/pop-culture/558460-rock-legend-collapses-stage-santana/
Source https://twitter.com/SteveNorrisTV/status/1544544173080121344?cxt=HHwWgMC4hb-vqe8qAAAA