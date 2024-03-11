Create New Account
The Ukrainians have Not Given Up in Kherson Oblast, but neither have the Russians
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

Russian drones track Ukrainian militia members to their hideout. A Ka-52M helicopter, using a light multi-purpose guided missile "Izleliye-305", lights the place up.

Location: Pridnepropvskoe, on the right bank of the Kherson region.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

