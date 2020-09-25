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Episode 114 - The Truth About Semantically Overloaded Political Sloganeering
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9 views • September 25, 2020
Have you seen the latest virtue-signaling craze? The yard sign that reads: “In this house, we believe: Black Lives Matter; No Human is Illegal; Love is Love; Women’s Rights Are Human Rights; Science is Real; Water is Life; Injustice Anywhere Is a Threat to Justice Everywhere."
In this episode we unpack this type of semantically overloaded political sloganeering and ask quite a few relevant questions.
In this episode we unpack this type of semantically overloaded political sloganeering and ask quite a few relevant questions.
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