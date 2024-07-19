BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Are Faithful Men Important in Times of Apostasy?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 views • 9 months ago

In this episode, the speaker encourages believers to support and uplift one another in faith, reflecting on the parallels between the days of Noah and contemporary society. He discusses Noah's faith, the apostasy of his time, and the importance of living above reproach. The speaker emphasizes the need for faithful men who seek to please God, encourage moral living, and heed divine guidance amid pervasive wickedness through scripture from Matthew, Hebrews, Genesis, and Timothy. The episode ends with a prayer for spiritual growth and a call to share the message with others.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:39 The Faithful Men of the Bible
01:55 Lessons from Noah's Time
04:57 Signs of the Last Days
07:49 Condemnation and Salvation
09:43 Closing Prayers and Reflections


Keywords
christjesuslast daysnoahend timereturn
